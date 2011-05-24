Sales open for next 5-ounce bullion coin

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2011 Olympic National Park 5-ounce silver bullion coin from its authorized purchasers May 23.

Greg Hafner, the Mint’s bullion coin program manager, informed the authorized purchasers in a May 16 memo that the mintage for the 2011 Olympic National Park (Washington) 5-ounce silver bullion coin, as well as the remaining two 2011 coins — for Vicksburg National Military Park in Mississippi and Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma — initially will be limited to 126,700 coins each.

The Mint may increase the mintage limit beyond the 126,700 level based on market demand and blank availability, Hafner said in the memo. The U.S. Mint’s goal is to have a minimum of at least 126,700 coins for each of the subsequent 2011 designs.

The mintage for the Olympic National Park will be allocated equally among the participating silver authorized purchasers. If authorized purchasers choose not to place orders for their total initial allocation during the first week of sales, unsold coins will be placed into a pool from which all APs will have access to in subsequent weeks until the entire 126,700 mintage is exhausted.

The minimum order quantity for the 5-ounce silver bullion coins is 10,000 ounces/2,000 coins, with 500-ounce/100-coin increments.

First two coins sell out

U.S. Mint officials also reported May 16 that all 126,500 coins each for the first two 2011 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coin issues — for Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania and Glacier National Park in Montana — had been acquired by the Mint’s authorized purchasers for secondary market distribution. The first two 2011 5-ounce silver bullion coins went on sale April 25. ¦