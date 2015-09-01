Sales open at slow pace for Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse gold

A total of 933 of the Uncirculated 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson First Spouse gold coins were sold by the U.S. Mint through Aug. 30.

From a combined mintage limit of 10,000 coins, sales of the Proof version reached 1,287 coins through Aug. 30.

The Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W First Spouse gold $10 coins went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27 by the U.S. Mint.

Twenty-two percent of the maximum combined authorization of Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, First Spouse gold $10 coins have been recorded sold during the initial three days of sales.

The coins went on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 27, with the Proof version offered initially at a price of $765 per coin and the Uncirculated coin at $745. The prices are subject to change weekly according to the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals.

Lady Bird Johnson is the fourth former first lady to be honored with a half-ounce .9999 fine gold $10 coin in 2015. Previous 2015 issues honor Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, and Jacqueline Kennedy.

The obverse featuring Johnson's portrait was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Linda Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument and flowers, referencing Johnson's efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Chris Costello and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The Johnson First Spouse gold coins are being struck at the West Point Mint in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Mintage is limited to 10,000 coins, combined across both options, with customer demand roughly determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins struck.

Orders for the Johnson coins are being accepted at the United States Mint online catalog and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

