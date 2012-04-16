Sales of gold Proof 2012-W American Eagles start April 19

The Proof 2012-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coins will be limited to a maximum authorized release of 60,000 coins — 30,000 as a single-coin option and 30,000 incorporated into four-coin gold Proof sets.

The U.S. Mint will open sales for the Proof 2012-W American Eagle gold coins beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 19.

The coins will be offered in five ordering options — individual 1-ounce $50, half-ounce $25, quarter-ounce $10 and tenth-ounce $5 coins, and in a four-coin gold Proof set.

Product ordering options and mintage limits are outlined in the accompanying table.

The single coin options and four-coin set will be priced in accordance with the Mint’s pricing structure for precious metals products.

The initial pricing for the release will be announced April 18.

The pricing of each product will be evaluated weekly and could increase, remain the same or be reduced, depending on the weekly average of the spot price of gold according to the London P.M. fix.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog, at 800-872-6468 and at various United States Mint sales centers.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order will be added to all domestic orders.

The 2012 issue represents the 26th release of Proof American Eagle gold coins. No Proof 2009 American Eagle gold coins were produced or released. All 1-ounce gold blanks were used strictly for bullion coin production to meet investment and collector demand.

The Proof American Eagle 1-ounce .9167 fine gold $50 coin was introduced in 1986. The Proof half-ounce gold $25 coin was added in 1987. The Proof quarter-ounce $10 and tenth-ounce $5 coins were both introduced in 1988. ¦