Precious Metals

Sales kick off for Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 13, 2019, 12 PM

Slightly less than one-third of the maximum 30,000 Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins offered by the U.S. Mint were sold during the first day of sales Sept. 12.

The start date was a week later than originally scheduled.

Each coin was offered for $1,987.50, with a household order limit of one coin. 

The order limit was scheduled to be lifted at noon ET Sept. 13.

The .9995 fine 1.0005-ounce palladium coins struck at the West Point Mint each feature a finish opposite that of a standard modern Proof coin.

For the standard Proof finish, raised elements are laser frosted to contrast against highly polished, mirrored fields.

On the Reverse Proof finish, select raised elements are polished against laser-frosted fields.

The obverse design replicates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse design introduced on the Winged Liberty Head dime in 1916. The reverse is copied from Weinman’s eagle design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Voices

Oct 31, 2017, 11 AM

Palladium American Eagle distribution was not unfair

Voices

Mar 3, 2016, 6 AM

Palladium Proof Eagles Need to Be Done Right

Voices

Jun 30, 2016, 6 AM

Palladium Eagles Should be Proof Only

Community Comments

Headlines