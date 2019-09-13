Sales kick off for Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is limited to a release of 30,000 coins.

Sales kicked off Sept. 12, a week after originally scheduled, for the 2019-W Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium $25 coin.

Slightly less than one-third of the maximum 30,000 Reverse Proof 2019-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins offered by the U.S. Mint were sold during the first day of sales Sept. 12.

The start date was a week later than originally scheduled.

Each coin was offered for $1,987.50, with a household order limit of one coin.

The order limit was scheduled to be lifted at noon ET Sept. 13.

The .9995 fine 1.0005-ounce palladium coins struck at the West Point Mint each feature a finish opposite that of a standard modern Proof coin.

For the standard Proof finish, raised elements are laser frosted to contrast against highly polished, mirrored fields.

On the Reverse Proof finish, select raised elements are polished against laser-frosted fields.

The obverse design replicates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse design introduced on the Winged Liberty Head dime in 1916. The reverse is copied from Weinman’s eagle design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.

