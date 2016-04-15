Russian gold, Viking coin hoard top week's news

The most read new story on CoinWorld.com this week was about Russia continuing to add to its gold bullion reserves.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Classic Panama-Pacific Expo gold coins in Heritage auction: The Paul Denby Collection of U.S. gold commemorative coins is the number one Current and All-Time Finest Gold Commemoratives Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Set in circulation strike format.

4. What will demand be for gold Winged Liberty Head dime?: It will be interesting, to say the least, how long it will take the U.S. Mint to sell out of its maximum mintage of 125,000 Uncirculated 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial dimes from the time they go on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21.

3. Wealthy Max publicly unseals 13 metric tons of mutilated coins: A Chinese firm has begun a media campaign aimed to clear its name in a dispute involving the U.S. Mint and recycled U.S. coins.

2. British Viking coin hoard discovered in October 2015 intrigues: James Mather, who has been metal detecting for 20 years, found the hoard during October 2015 in a farmer’s field that had been used to grow cereal crops.

1. Russia continues to add tons of gold to nation's bullion reserves: Russia continues to adds tons of gold to its bullion reserves, making the stockpile the sixth largest in the world.

