Russian gold, Viking coin hoard top week's news
- Published: Apr 15, 2016, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Classic Panama-Pacific Expo gold coins in Heritage auction: The Paul Denby Collection of U.S. gold commemorative coins is the number one Current and All-Time Finest Gold Commemoratives Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Set in circulation strike format.
4. What will demand be for gold Winged Liberty Head dime?: It will be interesting, to say the least, how long it will take the U.S. Mint to sell out of its maximum mintage of 125,000 Uncirculated 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial dimes from the time they go on sale at noon Eastern Time April 21.
3. Wealthy Max publicly unseals 13 metric tons of mutilated coins: A Chinese firm has begun a media campaign aimed to clear its name in a dispute involving the U.S. Mint and recycled U.S. coins.
2. British Viking coin hoard discovered in October 2015 intrigues: James Mather, who has been metal detecting for 20 years, found the hoard during October 2015 in a farmer’s field that had been used to grow cereal crops.
1. Russia continues to add tons of gold to nation's bullion reserves: Russia continues to adds tons of gold to its bullion reserves, making the stockpile the sixth largest in the world.
