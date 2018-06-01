Royal Mint issues Two Dragons design on gold bullion

The Royal Mint’s Two Dragons 1-ounce gold £100 bullion coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The Royal Mint’s Two Dragons design is now available on a second coin.

Following the launch of the Two Dragons 1-ounce silver bullion coin earlier this year, the Royal Mint has launched its Two Dragons design on a 1-ounce gold bullion coin.

The .9999 fine gold £100 coin has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces, among the lowest mintages of any gold bullion coin issued, according to the UK’s Royal Mint.

The design marks continued success with the Royal Mint's expansion into the Asian bullion market, according to the 1,100-year-old organization, based in Wales.

Dragons are among the best-known mythical beasts and found in legends all over the world. Wales uses the creature as its national symbol, and Chinese mythology puts dragons in control of the elements and uses them as symbols of power and strength.

Chris Howard, director of Royal Mint Bullion, said of the Two Dragons gold coin launch: “With both Wales and Asia sharing dragons in common, it is only fitting that two different interpretations of the legendary creature are captured together on a coin to celebrate the two very different cultures — Welsh and Asian.”

The Two Dragons coin was designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

Noad holds the title of Herald Painter (heraldic artist) and Scrivener (calligrapher) for the College of Arms in London, and is also Scribe and Illuminator to the Crown Office at the House of Lords.

The bullion coin carries the United Kingdom government’s assurance of weight and purity.

A further addition is the textured guilloche finish on the obverse surrounding the Jody Clark portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Two Dragons gold coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.

The Two Dragons gold coin is available through specific bullion wholesalers worldwide.