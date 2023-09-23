Royal Mint issues first of 2024 gold bullion coins

The 2024 range of sizes of the gold Britannia are available for pre-order, with shipping beginning Sept. 26.

The Royal Mint on Sept. 18 launched all four .9999 fine gold editions and the 1-ounce .999 fine silver edition of the 2024 Britannia bullion coin range.

These coins feature the official Martin Jennings coinage portrait of King Charles III on the obverse of each coin.

Delivery of the gold versions, and the 1-ounce silver version, begins Sept. 26. Three additional silver coins will be available in late 2023, and two platinum versions are slated for a staggered release in late 2023 and in early 2024.

According to the Royal Mint, the Britannia is the world’s most visually secure bullion coin, with four visual security features on most versions of the coins (fractional silver pieces do not carry all the security features).

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Security features include:

➤ A latent image that changes from a padlock to Britannia’s trident.

➤ Surface animation that brings the background of waves to life.

➤ Micro-text that provides both decoration and protection.

➤ Britannia’s shield, bearing the Union flag, which is accented with tincture lines.

A modern classic design

Britannia has long been featured on British coins, and the bullion coins featuring the classic figure have been the Royal Mint’s flagship bullion product since their introduction in 1987.

Their design was created by sculptor Philip Nathan, who was challenged with creating a new incarnation of Britannia for the 1987 coin.

Britannia is presented with carefully chosen symbols to reflect the nation’s values — a shield for protection, an olive branch for peace and a trident for her maritime links. The internationally recognized design is highly regarded and only the Royal Mint may strike Britannia coins featuring Nathan’s 1987 interpretation of the icon.

Britannia bullion coins are renowned for their reliability, with their weight and quality verified at the centuries-old annual Trial of the Pyx in Goldsmith’s Hall.

Specifications

The 10th-ounce gold coin weighs 3.13 grams and measures 16.5 millimeters in diameter.

The quarter-ounce gold coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter.

The half-ounce gold coin weighs 15.6 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter.

The 1-ounce gold coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.

The 10th-ounce silver coin weighs 3.15 grams and measures 16.5 millimeters.

The quarter-ounce silver coin weighs 7.78 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter.

The 1-ounce coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The 1-kilogram silver coin weighs 1005 grams and measures 100 millimeters in diameter.

Three of those (all but the 1-ounce coin) will become available in late 2023.

The 10th-ounce platinum coin weighs 3.13 grams and measures 16.45 millimeters in diameter. It becomes available in early 2024.

The 1-ounce platinum coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters. It becomes available late in 2023.

Britannia bullion coins may be ordered through the Royal Mint’s website, https://www.royalmint.com/britannia/bullion-coins.

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