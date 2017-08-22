Royal Mint expands secure storage option

The Royal Mint has launched a new service, the Royal Mint Secure Storage, that enables members of the public to store their items of value within the organization’s high-security site in Llantrisant, Wales.



Director of the Royal Mint’s Consumer business, Anne Jessopp, said, “We wanted to create a secure storage facility that is ‘safer than houses’ for members of the public to store their high value jewellery, heirlooms, documents and even articles of sentimental value — objects that may be at risk when stored in the home.”



To date, purchasers of the Royal Mint’s bullion coins and bars have been able to pay for using the organization’s secure vaulting service. Now, the brand new facility, the Royal Mint Secure Storage, will enable customers to place other valuables in the hands of the 1,000-year-old organization, safe in the knowledge that they are guarded by some of the most stringent ex-military security services in the land, according to the Royal Mint.



Once entering the site north-west of Cardiff, visitors to the Royal Mint Secure Storage will be greeted personally before passing high barbed-wire fences, 360 degrees of surveillance and biometric security measures to access the secure storage area. Safe-deposit boxes in a range of sizes can be rented for as little as three months, and a concierge service is offered to help with transporting items from vehicle to storage.



“The Royal Mint already has world class security in place,” said Jessopp. “The creation of the Royal Mint Secure Storage was the next logical step, giving customers complete peace of mind for the storage of their valuable items.”

For more information, visit a dedicated page on the Royal Mint website.

