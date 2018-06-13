Trafalgar Square is the latest subject of the Royal Mint’s Landmarks of Britain silver bullion series.

Trafalgar Square is the latest British site featured in a series of 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion £2 coins from the Royal Mint.

The series offers “unique snapshots of famous British landmarks,” according to the Royal Mint.

The newest design follows the releases of the Tower Bridge and Big Ben coin designs earlier this year. The three iconic scenes minted for 2018 are part of an ongoing coin series titled “Landmarks of Britain.”

The sculptures of Trafalgar Square, in the heart of London, are instantly recognizable, and the square is a popular central gathering point for annual new year celebrations and political rallies.

Two Royal Mint coin designers, Laura Clancy and Glyn Davies, designed the coins with the intent to capture the spirit of the familiar landmarks in a contemporary way. Their artwork shows each location viewed through the eyes of a visitor, seen through passing crowds or rain showers, inspiring the feel of a snapshot or an Impressionist painting, the Royal Mint said.

Davies said, “When we visited these iconic London places, it struck us that it’s never possible to get an uninterrupted view of them without being obscured in some way by the weather, or by admiring tourists who come from all over the world to see them. This gave us the idea of capturing the familiar scenes in a different, almost photographic way, with a fresh approach”.

All the coins bear on their obverse the current portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Jody Clark.

The Trafalgar Square coin has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces. It weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Trafalgar Square bullion coin is available through bullion wholesalers worldwide. For more information, visit the Royal Mint bullion website.

