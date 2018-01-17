Royal Mint debuts 1-ounce platinum Britannia coin

The new platinum bullion coin will allow those wishing to invest in Royal Mint bullion even greater choice when diversifying their portfolio, according to the Royal Mint.

The reverse design by Philp Nathan shows Britannia standing tall, trident in her right hand while her left hand grips a shield and olive branch.

The Royal Mint’s bullion line is expanding in 2018 with its first ever 1-ounce platinum coin. The coin is part of the Britannia series.

Britannia is going platinum.

The Royal Mint’s bullion line is expanding in 2018 with its first ever 1-ounce platinum coin.

The move will allow those wishing to invest in Royal Mint bullion even greater choice when diversifying their portfolio, according to the Royal Mint.

The introduction of the platinum Britannia follows last year’s successful launch of the Royal Mint’s first platinum bullion products and forms part of its growing partnership with the World Platinum Investment Council, state Royal Mint officials.

Director of bullion for the Royal Mint, Chris Howard, said, in a press release: “I am delighted to announce the introduction of Britannia platinum coins to our world-respected line-up of bullion coins. This marks an historic moment in the Royal Mint’s Britannia bullion story, and provides a fantastic opportunity for us to widen our offering to bullion investors still further.”

David Crawford, program manager at the World Platinum Investment Council, said, in a press release: “The launch of the Royal Mint platinum Britannia is further proof of platinum’s unique properties as an attractive investment asset. The Britannia is amongst the world’s most recognisable bullion coin ranges and we’re delighted the Royal Mint is expanding the Britannia range to include platinum for the first time.”

The 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum coin is exempt from capital gains tax in the United Kingdom and carries the U.K. government assurance of weight and purity. The £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.



An addition to the Britannia design for 2018 is the textured guilloche finish that appears on the obverse of the coin, surrounding the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Jody Clark.

The Royal Mint’s bullion coins are available throughout its global distribution network or directly from the Royal Mint Bullion website.