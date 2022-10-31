Royal Canadian Mint issues single-source gold Maple Leaf

Canada has launched a single-source Maple Leaf 1-ounce gold bullion coin, with gold mined from one mine in Nunavut.

There’s no mistaking the source of the Royal Canadian Mint’s newest gold bullion coin.

The RCM has begun offering 2022 Maple Leaf 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coins with gold mined from one single source, which the RCM identifies as Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine Mine in Nunavut, Canada.

The coin is being issued “in response to increasing market demand for greater transparency in the provenance of precious metals, and to showcase its continually evolving refining capabilities,” the RCM said, in a statement.

The gold is refined by the RCM “under a rigorous segregation protocol,” it said.

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This special gold bullion coin will soon be available through the RCM’s network of official bullion distributors.

In a statement, Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, said, “By launching a new bullion coin made of gold sourced entirely from Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine, we are also showing the market that we can offer bullion with the highest possible integrity, guaranteeing that it originates from a single Canadian mine.”

Design details

The reverse of the Mint’s first-ever single-source mined pure gold coin features Walter Ott’s detailed engraving of a sugar maple leaf, the hallmark of the Mint’s Maple Leaf family of bullion coins.

This central design is also surrounded by an array of precisely machined radial lines. Beneath it appears a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark containing the engraving of the number 22, only visible under magnification, to denote the coin’s year of issue.

Adjacent to the security feature is a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe, symbolizing the single-source provenance of the coin’s .9999 fine gold.

The coin is also protected by Bullion DNA technology.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coin.

This gold bullion coin is encapsulated in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Mint’s chief assayer.

Since its founding in 1957, Canada-based Agnico Eagle has grown into Canada’s largest miner of Canadian gold, as well as the world’s third-largest gold producer overall.

Its Meliadine mine, which began commercial production in 2019, is the company’s second gold mine in the Kivalliq District of Nunavut.

Collectors interested in obtaining the new coin should contact the RCM’s extensive list of distributors.

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