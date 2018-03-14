A light bulb on this 2018 Maple Leaf silver $5 coin honors the inspiration for Thomas Edison’s groundbreaking invention.

The Royal Canadian Mint’s latest privy mark Maple Leaf silver bullion coin shines a light on Canadian involvement in a groundbreaking technology.

The Reverse Proof coin, which features a tiny light bulb privy mark on the reverse, celebrates the pioneering research of Canadians Henry Woodward and Mathew Evans, whose work inspired Thomas Edison’s development of the famous incandescent light bulb technology.

This new silver bullion coin also features Mintshield surface protection, a breakthrough innovation against white spotting, which made its debut on the 2018 silver Maple Leaf.

Limited to a mintage of 50,000 pieces offered worldwide, the 1-ounce .9999 fine silver coin is now available through official distributor Manfra, Tordella and Brookes.

Its reverse features the classic sugar maple leaf reverse design, which has become the signature of the Royal Canadian Mint’s Maple Leaf family of bullion coins.

Beneath this iconic emblem is a privy mark illustrating the design of the first commercial light bulb, introduced to the world in the 1880’s by Edison, following on the pioneering research of Woodward and Evans.

The obverse of this coin features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed by Canadian artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

