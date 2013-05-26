Reverse Proof American Buffalo in production: Gold coin to be offered individually in distinctive box
- Published: May 26, 2013, 8 PM
The West Point Mint has begun production of the Reverse Proof 2013-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin, which will be offered sometime later this year.
The coin will be sold individually and be packaged in the same type of wood box as the Proof 2013-W American Buffalo gold coin, but the outer box will feature a leatherlike material so it is easily recognizable as a different product, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said.
White said production began sometime in May.
The coin will be struck to demand, according to White. An on-sale date had not yet been established as of May 23.
Regular Proof coins are struck exhibiting frosted devices against polished, mirrored fields
White said the Reverse Proof American Buffalo is being struck to present the same appearance as previous Reverse Proof coins — polished, mirrored devices against frosted fields.
The price of the Reverse Proof American Buffalo .9999 fine gold coin will be determined according to the United States Mint’s pricing structure for coins and other products containing gold and platinum.
The regular Proof 2013-W American Buffalo gold coin, whose pricing is also determined by the pricing grid, went on sale at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 23 at an initial price of $1,790. It, too, will be struck to order. ¦
