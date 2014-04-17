Platinum Proof 2007-W American Eagle error in online sale

A PCGS Proof 70 Deep Cameo 2007-W quarter-ounce platinum American Eagle, above left, missing the mirrored finish on the word FREEDOM on the reverse, as it should appear as shown on the coin above right, is being offered by GreatCollections in a sale ending April 27, 2014.

A quarter-ounce platinum Proof 2007-W American Eagle $25 coin confirmed struck with a reverse inscription frosted instead of mirrored is being offered by GreatCollections in a sale ending April 27.

Professional Coin Grading Service has graded the example being offered by GreatCollections as Proof 70 Deep Cameo.

The Proof 2007-W platinum $25 error has the word FREEDOM in frosted type across the ribbon draped on the shield as opposed to the approved mirror finish. During initial testing of dies for the designs, U.S. Mint officials did not believe the word FREEDOM was prominent enough when it was frosted, and decided to change the finish of the letters to the mirror finish at the last minute before regular production began. However, a small number of the early strikes were accidentally sold to Mint customers.

“What’s special about this variety is that the U.S. Mint acknowledged how they were produced and how they inadvertently distributed the error coins to buyers at random," Ian Russ ell, president/founder of GreatCollections, said April 17. "Only 21 were minted and this is the second one discovered.”

The error variety was discovered in 2011 and prompted the U.S. Mint to confirm that up to 21 of the error coins were produced, each, in the $25 quarter-ounce and $50 half-ounce sizes. Twelve error coins were produced of the $100 1-ounce coins.

GreatCollections said it first learned about this current coin earlier this year, and it is the only coin graded by PCGS for any the three denominations.

PCGS included the quarter-ounce frosted FREEDOM coin in its Top 100 Modern Coins Registry Set, where it is ranked No. 16.

To view the error coin and other coins in the auction, visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone the firm at 800-442-6467.