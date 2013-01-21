Proof silver American Eagle sales start Jan. 24

The U.S. Mint plans to offer the regular silver Proof 2013-W American Eagle on Jan. 24. Orders will be taken in the spring for a special two-coin set honoring the West Point Mint that will contain a Reverse Proof and an Uncirculated silver Eagle, each to be available only in the set.

The Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar is scheduled to be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Jan. 24.

The coin will initially be offered at $62.95, but the price is subject to change, as with all coins struck in precious metals sold by the U.S. Mint.

Later in 2013, the U.S. Mint will offer a special two-coin silver American Eagle set to mark the 75th anniversary of the West Point Mint in New York.

The 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set (Mint officials say the final product name is subject to change) will include an Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar and a Reverse Proof 2013-W 1-ounce silver American Eagle, both bearing the W Mint mark.

For a Reverse Proof coin, a mirror-like finish is applied to the design elements while the flat fields have a frosted appearance. A traditional Proof coin has frosted elements and a mirror-like background.

According to U.S. Mint officials, the Uncirculated silver American Eagle and Reverse Proof silver American Eagle will be available only in this two-coin set. The Mint expects to begin accepting orders for the set in the spring.

Pricing and other information will be available prior to its release.

No household order limit is imposed for the single Proof American Eagle silver dollar going on sale Jan. 24. Customer demand will determine the number of coins minted.

Orders for both products will be accepted at the bureau’s online catalog, www.usmint.gov/catalog/, and at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling. ¦