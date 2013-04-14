Proof gold American Eagle sales start April 18

Proof 2013-W American Eagle gold coins go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time April 18.

The four Proof 2013-W American Eagle gold coins and four-coin gold Proof set go on sale at noon Eastern Time April 18 from the United States Mint.

Pricing for the gold coins is slated to be established April 17, when pricing will be posted on the Mint website at www.usmint.gov for each Proof gold coin option.

Pricing could vary weekly dependent upon the London Fix weekly average gold price.

The maximum number of coins to be offered in each Proof American Eagle gold coin option is:

? Single 1-ounce, 20,000.

? Single half-ounce, 10,000.

? Single quarter-ounce, 10,000.

? Single tenth-ounce, 20,000.

? Four-coin set (containing one of each of the four individual coins), 20,000.

With the maximum number of four coin sets at 20,000, the maximum total number of 1-ounce $50 coins and tenth-ounce $5 coins to be struck and issued, combining single coins and coins in the set, is 40,000 each; total maximums for the half-ounce $25 coin and quarter-ounce $10 coin are 30,000 each.

Once sales begin, the coins can be ordered by telephone at 800-872-6468, or via the Mint’s website. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may place orders by dialing 888-321-6468. ¦