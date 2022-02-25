Proof gold 2022-W American Eagles on sale March 17

Proof 2022-W American Eagle gold coins go on sale from the U.S. Mint on March 17.

The Proof 2022-W American Eagle gold coins are scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time March 17.

The four Proof .9167 fine gold coins are offered individually with predetermined mintages as well as in a four-coin Proof gold set. All of the product options are struck and packaged at the West Point Mint.

Issue prices for each of the product options will be announced by the U.S. Mint closer to the release date.

Pricing is determined according to the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. The pricing is subject to review weekly, with change possible depending on movement in the spot price of the gold each coin contains.

The product options, with maximum mintages, followed by individual product ceilings (for single coins) are:

➤ Single Proof 1-ounce $50 coin: 16,000-coin maximum mintage; 6,000-coin single-coin product option.

➤ Single Proof half-ounce $25 coin: 12,000; 2,000.

➤ Single Proof quarter-ounce $10 coin: 14,500; 4,500.

➤ Single Proof tenth-ounce $5 coin: 24,000; 14,000.

➤ Four-coin gold Proof set: product limit 10,000 sets.

The order limit for each household is one of each option.

The U.S. Mint’s Pricing Grid can be accessed online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-usm-site-catalog-us/default/dw9ad02922/images/PDFs/2022-Pricing-Grid.pdf.

