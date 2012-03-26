Proof American Eagle $1 sales start April 12

The U.S. Mint has set a price of $59.95 for the Proof 2012-W American Eagle silver dollar for the coin’s initial offering at noon Eastern Daylight Time April 12.

The price was posted in the Federal Register on March 15. Pricing for the Proof silver American Eagle is subject to change weekly depending on the spot price of silver according to the London PM fix.

Pricing was also set for the 2012 Kennedy half dollar numismatic products and posted in the Federal Register on March 12.

The 2012 Kennedy half dollars will be offered in a two-roll set containing one 20-coin roll each of half dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, for $32.95 per set, and $139.95 for a 200-coin bag of half dollars representing 100 circulation-quality strikes from each facility.

Pricing also announced by the U.S. Mint March 12 in the Federal Register was for 3-inch bronze medals, $39.95; for 1.5-inch and 1.3125-inch bronze medals, $6.95; four-piece First Spouse bronze medal sets, $16.95; and $19.95 for the U.S. Mint Birth set, which went on sale March 13.

The remaining current product schedule, with pricing where announced, are:

? April 17, America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set — Chaco Culture, $9.95.

? April 19, Proof American Eagle gold coins.

? April 24, America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set.

? April 24, United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin Proof set.

? April 26, Native American $1 Coin Rolls, $32.95 per roll (Philadelphia Mint or Denver Mint strikes).

? May 1, Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set.

? May 7, United States Mint Proof set.

? May 21, United States Mint Uncirculated Coin set.

? May 25, Presidential $1 Coin Rolls — Grover Cleveland (1st term), $32.95 per roll (P or D).

? June 4, United States Mint Silver Proof set. ¦