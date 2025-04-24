Proof 2025-W American Buffalo due for May issue

As gold prices accelerate upward, the Proof 2025-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin is set for issue, continuing a program that began in 2006.

At noon May 8, the United States Mint is scheduled to offer for numismatic sale the Proof 2025-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin.

Pricing for the coin will be announced closer to the release date, based on market prices and the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for gold coins (at https://www.usmint.gov/content/dam/usmint/shop/Pricing-Grid.pdf).

The retail price for the Proof 2025-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin will likely exceed $3,100, considering the continually rising daily price of an ounce of gold in the metals market.

On April 7, the London market’s closing spot price for gold reached $3,014.75.

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The obverse and reverse designs for the American Buffalo gold coin series are based on the work of American sculptor James Earle Fraser and were first used for the 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound Reverse 5-cent coin.

The designs in gold first appeared on the 2006 American Buffalo gold $50 coins struck without Mint mark at the West Point Mint for the bullion program, and on the Proof 2006-W version, which did carry the West Point Mint mark.

Other finishes for collectors have also appeared including the Uncirculated 2008-W American Buffalo gold $50 coin and fractional versions, as well as a Reverse Proof 2013-W gold $50 coin version.

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