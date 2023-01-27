Proof 2023-W platinum American Eagle release in February

The 2023-W First Amendment to the United States Constitution Platinum Proof American Eagle, Freedom of the Press $100 coin will be offered by sale by the Mint on Feb. 23.

The limited-edition Proof 2023-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin, with the theme of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Freedom of the Press, will be offered for sale to the general public beginning at noon Eastern Time Feb. 23.

The 1-ounce .9995 platinum coin — restricted to a release of 12,000 coins — is the third of five consecutive platinum American Eagles thematic of liberties guaranteed under the First Amendment.

The 2024 coin will be dedicated to the theme “Right to Assemble,” and the 2025 coin’s theme is “The Right to Petition.”

Pricing for the Proof 2023 American Eagle platinum coin will be announced by the U.S. Mint closer to the public release date. No household ordering restrictions are in place. Pricing is subject to weekly review, and open to change based on changes in the value of the spot price of the 1 ounce of platinum each coin contains.

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The Proof 2023 American Eagle platinum coin’s obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Donna Weaver, who retired from the Mint’s engraving staff in 2006 after six years as a sculptor-engraver.

Weaver’s design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The obverse design illustrates the branch of a mature oak tree with acorns amid the inscription WITH FREEDOM OF THE PRESS LIBERTY BEARS FRUIT.

The common reverse design of an eagle, executed by AIP designer Patricia Lucas-Morris, was sculpted by Donald Everhart II, who retired from the Mint’s engraving staff in 2017 after 13 years. Everhart is now an AIP designer.

The series reflects the five freedoms addressed in the First Amendment — Freedom of Religion, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of the Press, Freedom to Peaceably Assemble and Freedom to Petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

According to the Mint’s narrative for the series, “This series uses the life cycle of the oak tree from seedling to a mighty oak as a metaphor for our country’s growth as a Nation that values freedom. Liberty grows to a thing of strength and beauty from a seed — our Bill of Rights. Each of the freedoms enumerated in the First Amendment contributes to the growth and development of the Nation.”

The approved designs were selected from multiple sets of designs considered by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts in separate meetings in October 2018 and March 2019. Each set followed a theme for each freedom illustrated.

The platinum American Eagle was introduced in June 1997 in a Proof version, with the bullion version introduced in September 1997.

Both versions carried the same design, which was used not only on the 1-ounce coins, but fractional versions as well. Fractional coin output ended with the 2008 production year.

Since the 1997 inaugural year, the West Point Mint has struck Proof platinum American Eagles with their reverse design changing annually. The reverse design changes were sometimes just a single release illustrating a theme, or were in a series, part of a multi-coin thematic presentation.

The 2021 to 2025 issues are the first with the obverses changing annually.

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