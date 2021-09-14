Proof 2021-W palladium $25 coin not hot

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin, priced at $3,350 and limited to an edition of 12,000 pieces, remains available from the U.S. Mint. Sales opened Sept. 2, and by Sept. 6 the Mint reported sales of 3,817 coins.

The Proof 2021-W American Eagle $25 palladium coins aren’t flying off the shelves from the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, despite a product limit of just 12,000 coins.

Sales from the Mint opened at noon Eastern Time Sept. 2, with the coin priced at $3,350 each and a household order limit of one coin, which has since been lifted.

On the first day of sales, the Mint reported orders were successfully placed for 2,222 coins, 18.5 percent of the total number available.

As of the Mint’s Sept. 6 sales report, the Proof 2021-W palladium coin’s sales reached 3,817 coins, 31 percent of the available total.

The coin’s price, still at $3,350 on Sept. 8, is subject to change with enough change in the spot price of palladium on the London precious metals market.

The coin’s obverse carries a high-relief version of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime obverse. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 2021, and Weinman’s artist’s initials.

The reverse design, a high-relief rendition of Weinman’s reverse for the American Institute of Architects gold medal, first awarded in 1907, includes an eagle and branch. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, $25, 1 OZ. “Pd” (the chemical symbol for palladium), .9995 FINE, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

For the 2020-W version of the palladium coin, offered with an Uncirculated “matte” finish, 10,000 coins were made available Sept. 24, 2020, with 9,135 coins selling that first day, priced at $3,000.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter