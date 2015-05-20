Proof 2015 silver Eagle sales reach half of previous year total

The Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar is available from the U.S. Mint packaged as a single coin or as part of the 2015 Congratulations Set.

Sales by the United States Mint of Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars have reached slightly more than half the total recorded for the 2014-W issue.

The 1-ounce, .999 fine silver Proof coin is offered as a single coin for $48.95 or packaged into the 2015 Congratulations Set which costs $50.95.

Through May 17, the U.S. Mint recorded combined sales of 394,888 of the Proof 2015-W silver coins — 390,039 in the single-coin option and 4,849 in the 2015 Congratulations Set.

The single Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver coin went on sale Jan. 2. The 2015 Congratulations Set went on sale Jan. 26. Both numismatic products contain the same coin. The 2015 Congratulations Set has different packaging, designed for gift-giving.

For the Proof 2014-W silver American Eagle, the U.S. Mint recorded total combined sales of 769,839 coins — 762,614 sold as a single coin and 7,225 sold in the 2014 Congratulations Sets.

