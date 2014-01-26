Proof 2014-W silver American Eagle on sale

Collectors were able to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time Jan. 23 for the Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The United States Mint began accepting orders for the Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollar at noon Eastern Time Jan. 23.

The coin is initially priced at $52.95, but price is subject to changes. The Mint is imposing no household ordering limits.

Customer demand will determine the number of coins minted, according to the Mint. Because the coin is being offered in multiple product options, the final mintage figure for the coin will reflect combined sales across all products.

The same coin has already been offered in a different packaging option, the 2014 United States Mint Congratulations set. That set is priced at $54.95.

Based on Mint offerings in past years, the Proof 2014-W coin might be offered in additional products, beyond the two now available.

The Proof American Eagle silver dollars “are struck using .999 fine silver blanks that are specially treated and cleaned to ensure high-quality strikes,” according to the Mint. The coin bears the W Mint mark, indicating its production at the West Point Mint.

The Proof American Eagle silver coin is the collector version of the American Eagle silver bullion coin.

The coin’s obverse design features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the American flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The design was adapted from Weinman’s design for the Walking Liberty half dollar obverse.

The reverse of the silver American Eagle features former United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s heraldic eagle with shield, and with an olive branch in the right talons and arrows in the left.

Orders may be placed online for the Proof American Eagles at www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling. ¦