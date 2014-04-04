Proof 2014 silver American Eagle sales soar above 2013 levels

Single-coin sales of the Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollar reached 446,373 coins as of April 2. The coins went on sale Jan. 23.

With just over three months gone in calendar year 2014, the U.S. Mint has already sold more than 51 percent of the total number of single Proof American Eagle silver dollars recorded for all of 2013.

Through April 2, the U.S. Mint reported sales of 446,373 of the Proof 2014-W American Eagle silver dollars offered as a single-coin option.

The single-option Proof 2014-W silver American Eagle went on sale Jan. 23.

Coin World reports cumulative numismatic product sales from the U.S. Mint by ordering option in each Monthly Edition, published the first Monday of every month.

The Feb. 3, 2014, Monthly Edition of Coin World is the last for which the U.S. Mint provided a final but unaudited sales figure for the single Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollars. That sales total was 868,494.

The annual Proof silver American Eagle is also included in a special Congratulations set, first introduced in 2010, as well as the Limited-Edition Silver Proof set, first introduced as a packaging option in November 2012.

The sales of Proof silver American Eagles in the special sets are tabulated separately and not included in overall sales totals as a single figure, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar is still available for sale from the U.S. Mint in the 2013 Congratulations set and in the 2013 Limited Edition Silver Proof set, but not as an individual coin option.

The U.S. Mint continues to offer products from previous calendar years for sale in the current year, as long as inventory is available.

Sales may be cut off at any time, however.