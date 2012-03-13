Proof 2012-W American Buffalo on sale March 15

Sales by the United States Mint of the Proof 2012-W American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin will begin at noon Eastern Time March 15.

The Mint is imposing no mintage or household order limits on this product.

The designs on the 24-karat 1-ounce gold coin’s obverse and reverse are based on James Earle Fraser’s original 1913 Indian Head, Bison on Mound 5-cent coin.

The obverse features the profile of a Native American and the inscriptions LIBERTY, 2012, the initial “F” for Fraser and the “W” Mint mark for the West Point Mint.

The reverse features an American bison and the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, $50, 1 OZ. and .9999 FINE GOLD.

Each Proof American Buffalo gold coin is presented in an elegant hardwood box with a matte finish. The coin is exhibited on a platform that can stand at an angle for display when the box is open. A certificate of authenticity is also included.

Pricing for the Proof 2012-W American Buffalo gold coin will be based on the United States Mint’s pricing strategy for numismatic products containing precious metals located at http://catalog.usmint.gov/wcsstore/ConsumerDirect/images/catalog/en_US/GoldCoinGrid.pdf.

Orders will be accepted at www.usmint.gov/catalog or at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468. A shipping and handling fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders. ¦