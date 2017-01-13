The top post of the week on CoinWorld.com concerned the physical gold holdings of Prince, the late music superstar.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. A FUN attendee’s ‘terrifying’ Fort Lauderdale airport experience: The 2017 FUN convention was in full swing when shots were fired in a baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

4. FUN 2017: Huge gold ingots recovered from the SS Central America still making a splash: The 327.97-ounce gold ingot emerged from the wreck of the SS Central America nearly 30 years ago and was produced during the California Gold Rush.

3. Here’s your first look at an actual 2017 American Liberty gold coin: The U.S. coin is the first to show Liberty portrayed as an African American woman.

2. Liberty Dollar creator marks Trump inauguration with a new series: The Inaugural Trump Dollar marks the Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

1. Apparently Prince had a serious stash of gold bars when he died: Prince, the legendary musician who died in April, was apparently quite a collector of gold bars, and his exact physical gold holdings were recently revealed.

