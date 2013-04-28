Market Analysis: Demand for 90%, silver Eagles

2013 was a record year for the U.S. Mint for sales of silver American Eagle bullion coins to its authorized purchasers. The strong demand continues in 2014.

Coin for photography courtesy of SilverTowne, www.silvertowne.com.

It’s been a busy few weeks for the coin market as dealers have had to adjust to rapidly moving bullion prices and a shortage of American Eagle silver bullion coins.

At the start of 2013 silver was hovering at the $30 to $32 an ounce level, dropping to $28 at the start of April. The price then dropped from $27.40 on April 12 to $23.54 on April 15, and dipped below $23 an ounce as of April 23.

Many collectors and investors looked at silver’s sharp downturn as a buying opportunity and took advantage of lower bullion prices to stock up on classic circulated 90 percent silver U.S. coins and American Eagle silver bullion coins. As a result, premiums on these types of bullion-related coins have increased recently.

Demand for the 2013 American Eagle silver bullion coins reached a record high in January as 7,498,000 coins were sold to authorized purchasers. This high demand, combined with a planchet shortage, has created a supply issue. While the typical wholesale premium for new silver American Eagles is around $2.25 over the spot price, as of April 23, the wholesale premium was $4 to $4.50 over silver spot.

The retail premiums are even higher, with 2013 issues on eBay selling for $33 to $36 with free shipping, a hearty premium of $10 to $13 an ounce over the April 23 spot price of $23 an ounce.

Proof silver American Eagles have had a bumpy ride as wholesale prices for examples with original Mint packaging have fallen for all but the low-mintage 1994 coin, where wholesale prices rose from $85 at the start of April to $100 per coin. As of April 24, the Mint’s website listed Proof 2013-W silver American Eagles as temporarily unavailable, for product repricing.

Collectors seeking to speculate in coins a bit will have their chance in May with the release of the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin set featuring the new Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W coin — the first of its finish type.

It is scheduled to be released on May 9, priced at $139.95, with a launch coinciding with the American Numismatic Association National Money Show in New Orleans. The set will have a 30-day ordering window.

The ordering window concept was introduced last year with the 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set. That set was offered at $149.95, and around 225,000 were sold. In online auctions the 2012 sets are now trading at the $180 level. ¦