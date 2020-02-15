Precious metals in natural formations featured in March 14 Heritage auction

The Chengmenshan Mine in China yielded this formation of natural copper weighing more than eight pounds.

Platinum nuggets are much rarer than gold. Nuggets of each are offered in Heritage Auctions' March 14 Nature and Science sale in Dallas, Texas.

Heritage Auctions' March 14 Nature and Science sale in Dallas will feature gold, silver, platinum and copper in their natural state, including a platinum nugget weighing 18.23 troy ounces.

The 1.25-pound platinum nugget, with an estimate of $80,000 to $120,000, originates from the Isovsky District, Sverdlovskaya Oblast, in the Middle Ural Mountains of Russia. The nugget measures 2.65 by 1.75 by 1.2 inches. It is one of the largest platinum nuggets in private hands, according to the auction lot description.

Gold

Topping the gold nuggets offered, with an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000, is a crystallized nugget weighing 12.18 troy ounces secured from Serra do Caldeirão claims at Pontes e Lacerda, Mato Grosso, in Brasil.

The gold nugget measures 3.54 by 1.57 by 1.41 inches.

Silver

Among the silver formations offered is a piece weighing 0.67 ounce from the Endeavor Mine, formerly Elura Mine, Cobar Robinson Co., in New South Wales, Australia.

The silver piece has an estimate of $7,000 to $10,000.

The piece measures 4.27 by 0.84 by 0.30 inches.

Copper

With an estimate of $25,000 to $35,000, a naturally formed chunk of copper weighing more than 8 pounds was derived from the Jiujiang Co.'s Chengmenshan Mine in Jiujiang, Jianqxi, China.

The copper piece measures 13.39 by 5.91 by 3.94 inches.

