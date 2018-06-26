The design of Pegasus, the familiar flying horse from mythology, now appears on a gold $100 bullion coin from the Pobjoy Mint.

A design already released for a silver coin of the British Virgin Islands is now being struck in gold.

Under the issuing authority of the British Virgin Islands, the Pobjoy Mint is offering a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 bullion coin featuring Pegasus. The design is borrowed from the earlier Reverse Frosted Pegasus silver bullion coin, also from Pobjoy.

The reverse design shows Pegasus, the mythical flying horse, rearing up with his wings spread.

Pegasus is one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. This winged horse, usually depicted as white in color, was generally considered a good-hearted, gentle animal.

According to the Pobjoy Mint, throughout his life, Pegasus remained a mysterious creature that symbolized divine inspiration or the journey to heaven. As a reward for his service and loyalty, Zeus honored him with a special immortality, turning him into a constellation on the last day of his life.

The story of Pegasus begins with the death of Medusa, a Gorgon who had writhing snakes instead of hair. It was said that anyone unfortunate enough to gaze on her face would turn to stone.

When Perseus, assisted by gifts from the god Hermes and the goddess Athena, beheaded Medusa, it is said that Pegasus was born from her blood.

Many wanted to capture Pegasus, but no one knew how to tame the magnificent creature.

Over the years, many British Virgin Island coins have featured horses, especially in celebration of royal occasions and Olympic equestrian events. This piece could be a cornerstone in a collection of British Virgin Island horse coins.

The obverse features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II designed exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The 1-ounce bullion coin measures 32.7 millimeters in diameter and has an unlimited mintage.

Coins are supplied in a heat-sealed pack.

