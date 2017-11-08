PNG creates special 1-ounce .999 fine silver rounds

The obverse depicts a spread-wings eagle on a rock. The reverse touts a center design with APMD logo depicting an image of Aequitas, the Roman goddess of honest merchants and fair trade.

The following is a press release provided by the Professional Numismatists Guild:

The Professional Numismatist Guild’s Accredited Precious Metals Dealers program has created special one-ounce .999 fine silver bullion rounds. Participating PNG-APMD dealers will be selling the rounds to collectors and investors at competitive prices lower than some other one-ounce silver bullion products on the market.

“These handsome rounds with a proof-like luster are slightly larger than U.S. Morgan and Peace silver dollars. They were professionally created as a way for the public to advantageously invest in a premium precious metals product guaranteed for weight and silver fineness purity, and to emphasize the importance of doing business with knowledgeable, reputable dealers. PNG-APMD members must follow a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic precious metals objects, such as bullion coins and ingots, as well as rare coins and other numismatic items,” explained PNG President Barry Stuppler.

“The rounds will be available from participating Platinum Level APMD members. They will be sold in groups of 20 rounds protectively packaged in sturdy, inert plastic tubes with a tamper-evident PNG-APMD seal on the lids,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman. “They will be offered to the public at prices that are only a small fraction over their intrinsic silver value.”

The rounds measure 39 millimeters in diameter. They were custom made by the Highland Mint of Melbourne, Florida with an “HM” mintmark.

The obverse depicts a spread-wings eagle on a rock with the legends, “APMD” near the top and “ONE TROY OUNCE .999 FINE SILVER” near the bottom. The reverse legend around the design reads “ACCREDITED PRECIOUS METALS DEALERS/KNOWLEDGE INTEGRITY RESPONSIBILITY.” The center design is the APMD logo depicting an image of Aequitas, the Roman goddess of honest merchants and fair trade, a cornucopia and the words “GUARANTEED BY APMD ACCREDITED PRECIOUS METALS DEALERS/PNG SINCE 1955.”

For additional information about the PNG-APMD silver rounds and participating dealers, contact the Temecula, California-based Professional Numismatists Guild at 951-587-8300 or e-mail here.