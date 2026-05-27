Platinum market holding steady

The World Platinum Investment Council’s May 18 release of its first quarter 2026 survey of the platinum market and revised annual projected performance suggests the fourth straight year of inventory deficits for the metal.

“Platinum’s fundamentals remain attractive to investors,’ says WPIC CEO Trevor Raymond. “The market continues to be undersupplied, and, despite geopolitical headwinds in the Middle East, platinum demand is well insulated. Incoming emissions regulations are supportive of automotive demand, while a renewed focus on regional energy security is reinvigorating interest in hydrogen technologies, a longer-term demand accelerant.

“We are also seeing platinum already playing a vital role across many technologies underpinning the rollout of artificial intelligence infrastructure — from optical communications to data storage.”

Deficits forecast

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Market analysis of the platinum market suggests that inventory shortfalls toward meeting investment demands will deepen to 297,000 ounces, according to market leaders.

Further depletion of above-ground stocks is expected, with just under three months’ worth of cover to meet global demand now expected by the end of 2026, according to WPIC findings.

Total bar and coin investment demand growth is anticipated to maintain momentum, rising 27% to 718,000 ounces in full year 2026, propelled by a strong first quarter.

Total platinum demand is expected to drop 9% in 2026 from 2025 to 7,674,000 ounces, predominantly because 2025’s significant exchange stock and exchange-traded fund inflows are not expected to reoccur.

Strengthening industrial demand is anticipated, increasing 9% to 2,238,000 ounces, on the resumption of glass capacity expansions, partially offsetting lower automotive and jewelry demand (down by 2% and 12%, respectively).