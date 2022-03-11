Platinum coin sales over 40 percent on day 1

Maximum production and release of Proof 2022-W American Eagle platinum $100 coins is set at 15,000 coins.

Within 24 hours of sales opening for the limited-edition Proof 2022-W American Eagle platinum $100 coins, U.S. Mint customers placed orders for nearly 41% of the maximum number of coins available.

The numismatic product is restricted to a release of 15,000 coins, with no household order limit.

Sales began from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time March 3. First-day sales reached 6,108 coins. Through March 8, the sales total reached 7,307 coins, unaudited.

The retail price when sales opened was $1,645. Pricing is subject to change weekly based on the spot price of the precious metal and the Mint’s pricing grid.

Each coin contains 1 ounce of .9995 fine platinum.

The Proof 2022-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin is the second issue in a planned five-coin themed series introduced in 2021 featuring the five freedoms granted by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The five-coin series uses the life cycle of an oak tree, from seedling to mature tree, as an allegory for various aspects of liberty.

The new designs appear on the obverse, each paired with the common Eagle in Flight reverse, an olive branch clutched in its talons.

The 2022 release is dedicated to freedom of speech. Its obverse features a juvenile oak tree framed with the inscription WITH FREEDOM OF SPEECH at the top border and LIBERTY / BLOSSOMS at the bottom, above the date.

