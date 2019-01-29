The U.S. Mint plans to strike 40,000 of the 2019 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins for sale to its authorized purchasers.

Sixty-four percent of the entire mintage the U.S. Mint plans for the 2019 American Eagle platinum bullion coin is already recorded as sold.

Sales by the United States Mint of 2019 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum bullion coins have reached 66.5 percent of their maximum authorization in three weeks.

The .9995 fine platinum coins went on sale to the Mint’s authorized purchasers on Jan. 7, the same day the Mint also launched sales for the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

As of Jan. 28, the Mint had recorded sales of 25,600 of the American Eagle platinum bullion coins. When the coins were put on sale Jan. 7, the Mint had already struck 30,000 coins at the West Point Mint, according to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White.

White said the Mint is planning to produce another 10,000 platinum coins for a total of 40,000 coins. The 2019 mintage limit is 10,000 more coins than were offered and sold in 2018.

The U.S. Mint will also be offering a Proof 2019-W American Eagle platinum coin, beginning Jan. 31. The Proof version is limited to a product limit of 15,000 coins with a household order limit of 1 coin. The price, determined in accord with a pricing grid the Mint has created for coins containing precious metals, was not announced as of Jan. 28.

The Proof version, with a common reverse for 2018, 2019 and 2020, features a different obverse design for each of the three years dedicated to the theme Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. The 2019 obverse represents the guiding light of Liberty.

