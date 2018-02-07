Pictured Rocks 5-ounce silver bullion quarter Feb. 26

The 2018 Pictured Rocks National Seashore 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar is the 41st of 56 to be issued under the America The Beautiful Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers will be able to begin placing orders beginning Feb. 26 for the 2018 Pictured Rocks National Seashore 5-ounce silver bullion quarter dollar.

The bullion coin is one of two versions of the issue that will be offered by the Mint. The other is the numismatic Uncirculated version of the coin.

According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, “The current authorized mintage limit for both numismatic and bullion 2018 America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Coins honoring Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is 100,000 units. The maximum potential mintage limit for the America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin–Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore has been set at 20,000 units.”

The 5-ounce bullion coins are not sold directly to the public, but instead are offered through a network of approved buyers who purchase the coins based on the closing London P.M. spot price of silver on a given day plus a premium of $9.75 per coin. The coins may then be sold to the public or to other dealers for resale, usually at a small premium.

The Uncirculated version, which bears the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint — where both versions are struck on the same press — is scheduled to go on sale at noon Eastern Time Feb. 9 for $154.95 each. The bullion version lacks a Mint mark.

