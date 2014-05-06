Perth Mint releases bullion coins honoring pivotal WWII battle

The Perth Mint’s newest pair of commemorative bullion coins honoring a turning-point battle of World War II are now available for purchase.

Gold and silver coins paying tribute to the allied effort at the Battle of the Coral Sea are being dealt exclusively by Goldline, according to a release from the dealer posted to BusinessWire.

The coins feature a World War II battleship on their reverse and the bust of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

"These coins are Australian legal tender and, due to their purity, may be included in precious metals IRAs,” Goldline’s release states. "The Perth Mint, the official mint of the Western Australian government, enjoys a reputation for innovation and superb quality.”

The gold Battle of the Coral Sea coins carry a face value of $15 and contain a tenth of an ounce of .9999 fine gold, while the silver Battle of the Coral Sea coins carry a face value of 50 cents and contain a half ounce of .9999 fine silver.

The Battle of the Coral Sea was fought between allied forces and Japanese forces May 7 and 8, 1942, according to Naval History & Heritage Command. It took place in the waters southwest of the Solomon Islands and east of New Guinea.

"The Coral Sea action resulted from a Japanese amphibious operation intended to capture Port Moresby, located on New Guinea's southeastern coast,” Naval History & Heritage Command’s breakdown of the battle reads. "A Japanese air base there would threaten northeastern Australia and support plans for further expansion into the South Pacific, possibly helping to drive Australia out of the war and certainly enhancing the strategic defenses of Japan's newly-enlarged oceanic empire.”

While the Japanese can claim they technically won the battle, it came at a major cost, both in terms of resources and momentum, Naval History & Heritage Command notes, as it was “the first major check on the great offensive [the Japanese] had begun five months earlier at Pearl Harbor."

