Perth Mint issues first piedfort 10-ounce silver coin

A new 10-ounce silver Koala coin from the Perth Mint is struck as a piedfort (double thick) and is exclusive to Dillon Gage.

Dillon Gage Metals and its distributors exclusively offer a 2018 Koala 10-ounce .9999 fine silver piedfort $10 coin, the first 10-ounce piedfort coin from the Perth Mint, according to Dillon Gage.

A piedfort coin is a double-thick piece, twice the thickness of a regular version but with the same diameter.

Dillon Gage is the exclusive vender for the Mother & Baby – The Next Generation, a koala-themed bullion coin, which will be available through the firm’s network of authorized coin dealers.

The design built into the double thickness coin typifies the bond between a mother and her baby, as demonstrated by the many distinctive species located in the seven Outback regions of Australia.

The 10-ounce silver bullion coin was designed by Perth Mint lead designer Aleysha Howarth. Howarth has created many notable coin designs for the Perth Mint during her employment with the mint since 2008.

The coin features a distinctly Australian image — a mother koala perched on a branch with her baby, known as a joey, clinging to her back. The Perth Mint’s signature P Mint mark also graces the reverse design.

Under the Currency Act 1965, this 10-ounce piedfort coin is issued as legal tender in Australia.

The coin weighs 311.066 grams, measures 65.6 millimeters in diameter and has an unlimited mintage.

This special release is available exclusively through authorized dealers for Dillon Gage Metals.

