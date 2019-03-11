The Perth Mint has launched new silver and gold bullion coins marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Australia’s Perth Mint has launched two new 2019 bullion coins that celebrate a lunar theme, but this time not one affiliated with the Zodiac calendar.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine silver and gold bullion coins mark the 50th anniversary of mankind’s first landing on the moon.

The coins are available in the United States only through distributor Coins N Things, which had not responded to Coin World’s inquiries as of March 7.

The successful landing of U.S. spacecraft Apollo 11’s Lunar Module Eagle on the moon July 21, 1969, was watched by more than half a billion people.

Humanity collectively held its breath as astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped onto the Moon’s surface, proclaiming, “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The pulse of humanity rose as Apollo 11 was launched July 16. An estimated 600 million people across the world watched on TV — thanks in part to Australia’s CSIRO Parkes radio telescope and NASA’s Honeysuckle Creek tracking station near Canberra — as the craft made its successful flight to the moon.

The coin’s reverse was designed by Lucas Bowers and portrays a representation of the Lunar Module Eagle standing on the Moon behind a large footprint on the Moon’s surface. The design includes the inscription MOON LANDING 1969–2019, and the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark.

Each coin’s obverse depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2019 year-date, weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

The coins are presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

The silver dollar weighs 31.107 grams and measures 40.6 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

The gold $100 coin weighs 31.107 grams and measures 32.6 millimeters in diameter. It is limited to a mintage of 15,000 coins.

The coins will begin entering the market in Australia at a date yet to be determined, and U.S. availability has not yet been announced.

