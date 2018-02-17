Perth Mint imagines dragons on gold, silver bullion

The Perth Mint’s first rectangular silver and gold bullion coins for Australia celebrate the dragon, paired with the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

New bullion coins from the Perth Mint imagine dragons on a rectangular format coin.

The Perth Mint on Feb. 2 released the first Australian rectangular bullion coins, a .9999 fine silver dollar and a .9999 fine gold $100 coin celebrating Chinese mythology. All are Australian legal tender.

The silver dollar has a mintage limit of 500,000 pieces and the gold $100 coin is limited to a mintage of 25,000.

In Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine mythical creature, a symbol of power, strength, wealth, and good fortune, and it is often portrayed alongside a luminous or flaming pearl. Dragons are also believed to rulers of water and weather.

The reverse of each coin, designed by Ing Ing Jong, depicts a stylized Chinese dragon chasing a flaming pearl, with wind, clouds and water in the background. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark.

Each coin’s obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, 2018 year-date and the weight and fineness.

The silver coins measure 47.6 millimeters wide, 27.6 millimeters tall and 5.6 millimeters thick.

The silver bullion coins are available without capsule in protective tubes of 20 coins, or in monster boxes of 10 tubes.

The gold bullion coin measures 41.6 millimeters wide, 24.6 millimeters tall and 2.4 millimeters thick.

They are presented individually in a protective acrylic capsule, or encapsulated and packed in tubes of 20 coins, or further, into a monster box of 200 coins.

To order the coins, visit the Perth Mint’s dedicated bullion website, www.perthmintbullion.com.