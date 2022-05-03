Pegasus bullion coin series for BVI continues

Pobjoy Mint’s 2022 Pegasus silver bullion dollar is now available. It has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

The Pobjoy Mint’s flagship Pegasus silver bullion coin is back for its 2022 edition, the program’s fifth annual release.

The coin has been issued on behalf of the British Virgin Islands government, featuring the famous Greek mythological horse, Pegasus. New for the 2022 release is what is being called the Enhanced Reverse Frosted Cameo Finish by distributor American Precious Metals Exchange.

The coin shows the magnificent mythical horse rearing up with his wings spread. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

Pegasus is one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. This winged horse is usually depicted as white in color and was always considered a good-hearted and gentle animal.

Throughout his life, Pegasus remained a mysterious creature that symbolized divine inspiration or the journey to heaven. As a reward for his service and loyalty, Zeus honored him with a special immortality, turning him into a constellation on the last day of his life.

Horses have often featured on British Virgin Island coins over the years making Pegasus an obvious choice to feature on their flagship coin.

Bullion coins are popular for their precious metal value, but designs can also add interest.

Approved by Buckingham Palace this coin carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II exclusively by Pobjoy Mint, which also features a frosted background.

The .999 fine silver dollar weighs 31.103 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces.

A .999 fine gold $100 version weighs 31.103 grams and measures 32.7 millimeters in diameter. It sold out its mintage limit of 100 pieces immediately.

For more details or to order the coin, contact precious metals distributor APMEX at www.apmex.com.

