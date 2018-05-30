Pan American Silver announces silver output
- Published: May 30, 2018, 5 AM
Canadian-based Pan American Silver Corp. produced 6.1 million ounces of silver and 46,200 ounces of gold during the first quarter of calendar year 2018, according to the company.
Pan American is the world’s second largest producer of silver. The firm’s largest output of silver is from the La Colorada mine in Mexico with 29 percent of the total, followed by the Dolores mine site, also in Mexico, with 19 percent.
Pan American also mined 14,700 metric tons of zinc, 5,200 metric tons of lead, and 3,000 tons of copper.
The firm is projecting production of 25 to 26.5 metric tons of silver during calendar year 2018, which represents 47 percent of the firm’s mining output.
2018 gold production is forecast at 175,000 to 185,500 ounces.
Pan American projects silver output from its mines in Santa Cruz province in Argentina to generate 21 million ounces between 2018 and 2021 along with 134,900 ounces of gold.
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