Precious Metals

Palladium coin goes on sale starting Sept. 2

Proof 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coin sales open Sept. 2, limited to one per household, with a mintage and product limit of 12,000 coins.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint.

The individual Proof 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coin goes on sale Sept. 2 with a mintage and product limit of 12,000 coins, and a household order limit of one.

The obverse of the .9995 fine palladium coin features a high-relief likeness of the obverse of the Winged Liberty Head dime designed by world-renowned designer Adolph A. Weinman. In keeping with the original coin design, inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, 2021, and Weinman’s distinct artist’s initials.

The reverse design features a high-relief version of the 1907 American Institute of Architects Gold Medal reverse, also by Weinman, which includes an eagle and a branch. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, $25, 1 OZ. “Pd” (the chemical symbol for palladium), .9995 FINE, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

Each coin is encapsulated and packaged in a gray leatherette presentation case with satin lining. It is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

The American Eagle palladium coin has been issued annually since 2017. The U.S. Mint issued the palladium American Eagle in a bullion version in 2017 (15,000-coin mintage), a Proof version in 2018 (mintage 15,000), a Reverse Proof version in 2019 (30,000-coin mintage), and an Uncirculated version in 2020 (10,000-coin limit).

