Palladium American Eagle due for September release

Images illustrate the 2022-W issue of the Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium $25 coin. With the current year’s date, the 2025-W coin will be similar.

The release date for the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2025-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is set by the U.S. Mint as Sept. 4.

As of July 8, the bureau had not yet released images of a struck 2025-W coin nor the intended maximum mintage for the issue.

The Mint last produced a Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium $25 coin at the West Point Mint in New York in 2022.

For that 2022-W release, the maximum mintage authorized was 7,500 coins. As of the June 25, 2025, Mint sales report, the Mint records selling 7,349 of those coins.

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Pricing for the 2025-W issue is expected to be announced closer to the Sept. 4 issue date.

The American Eagle palladium coin carries the same design as since its inception. The high relief obverse design replicates sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s obverse for the Winged Liberty Head dime first introduced into circulation in 1916.

The high-relief reverse design reflects Weinman’s original design for the reverse of the American Institute of Architects gold medal first awarded in 1907.

A Reverse Proof finish is the opposite of a standard Proof finish. For a standard Proof coin, raised devices are laser-frosted against mirror-polished fields. For the Reverse Proof, raised elements are mirror-polished to contrast against laser-frosted fields.

American Eagle palladium $25 coins, regardless of finish, are struck on planchets composed of 1-ounce of .9995 fine palladium.

The 32.7-millimeter diameter coins exhibit a reeded edge.

The first American Eagle palladium $25 coins, issued in 2017, had a bullion finish.

The first Reverse Proof release was produced in 2019, with a maximum release of 10,000 coins. Of that maximum mintage, the Mint recorded sales of 9,740 coins.

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