Odometer ticking for American Eagle West Point set

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Sales of the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set during its first week of availability reached 193,652 sets.Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

The first eight days of sales of the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver set brought cumulative totals to 193,652.

Sales opened at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 9 and are scheduled to end at 5 p.m. EDT June 6. The sets are being offered at $139.95 each.

The two-coin set celebrates the 75th anniversary of the West Point Mint.

Sales odometer

At approximately 3 p.m. EDT each weekday, the U.S. Mint posts cumulative sales totals for the sets on a sales odometer posted at www.usmint.gov.

The first sales reported by the U.S. Mint May 10 totaled 138,514 sets.

Sales climbed to 182,773 for the May 13 odometer reading; to 187,541 for the May 14 count; 191,726 for the May 15 total, and 193,652 for the May 16 total.

Among those totals were orders for sets placed by customers attending the May 9 to 11 American Numismatic Association National Money Show in New Orleans. The U.S. Mint recorded 21 orders representing 7,513 sets, for a total price of $1,051,444.35.

According to U.S. Mint officials, one customer at the New Orleans convention placed an order for 6,000 sets, representing $839,700 of the show total in a single purchase.

The set contains a Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar and an Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The finish for the Reverse Proof coin is the exact opposite of that for a regular Proof coin. A regular Proof finish has frosted devices against mirrored fields, while the Reverse Proof finish exhibits mirrored elements against frosted fields.

The Enhanced Uncirculated coins are struck with multiple levels of polishing and laser frosting techniques on specific elements to create a unique appearance, according to the Mint.

The two coins are available only in the set and will not be offered individually, according to U.S. Mint officials.

West Point facility history

The facility first began operations as one of the Bureau of the Mint’s bullion depositories in 1938. Coinage presses were installed during the 1970s so the facility could strike minor coinage for circulation. It began striking commemorative coins in 1984 and American Eagle bullion coins in 1986.

The West Point facility was accorded full Mint status in 1988.

The facility is now a major producer of bullion and commemorative coinage.

Similar set in 2012

In 2012, the U.S. Mint offered a 2012 American Eagle San Francisco Two-Coin Silver Proof set to mark the 75th anniversary of the third San Francisco Mint facility.

The San Francisco set contains a Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar and a Reverse Proof 2012-S American Eagle silver dollar. The Reverse Proof coin was available only in the two-coin set. The regular Proof coin was offered later as also a single-coin option.

The two-coin San Francisco set was offered at a price of $149.95.

The Mint offered a daily sales odometer for the 2012 set — the first ever used by the U.S. Mint.

When the month-long sales period ended July 5, 2012, the sales odometer had reached 251,301 sets.

On Dec. 6, 2012, U.S. Mint officials announced the final but unaudited totals had been cut to 224,981 because of cancellations of orders, on the part of either the Mint or the customer. ¦