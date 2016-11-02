Precious Metals
Where does strong October leave Mint bullion sales?
- Published: Nov 2, 2016, 9 AM
Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins were the highest they've been since January.
For the first time in several months, the United States Mint recorded year-over-year growth in sales of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins.
Where does that leave the 10-month 2016 totals versus 2015 and 2014?
Have a look at our latest infographic:
