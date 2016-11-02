Where does strong October leave Mint bullion sales?

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins were the highest they've been since January.

For the first time in several months, the United States Mint recorded year-over-year growth in sales of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins.

Where does that leave the 10-month 2016 totals versus 2015 and 2014?

Have a look at our latest infographic: