Precious Metals

Where does strong October leave Mint bullion sales?

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins were the highest they've been since January.

Original images courtesy of SilverTowne

For the first time in several months, the United States Mint recorded year-over-year growth in sales of gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins. 

Where does that leave the 10-month 2016 totals versus 2015 and 2014?

Have a look at our latest infographic:

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Oct 5, 2016, 7 AM

2016 American Eagle silver bullion sales below 2015

Precious Metals

Aug 30, 2016, 4 AM

U.S. Mint sold out of 2016 platinum Eagle bullion

Precious Metals

Sep 13, 2016, 11 AM

2016 ATB silver bullion sales second best all time

Community Comments

Headlines