No more 2015 American Eagle silver bullion from Mint

The U.S. Mint sold its remaining inventory of 361,000 2015-dated silver American Eagle bullion coins on Dec. 15.

And then there were none.

The U.S. Mint exhausted remaining inventory of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins Dec. 15 when it sold the last 361,000 coins to authorized purchasers.

The Mint announced its final weekly allocation for 2015 coins on Dec. 14 with 1.13 million coins made available. Authorized purchasers immediately placed orders for 769,000 of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion dollars.

The combined Dec. 14 and 15 sales bring calendar-year 2015 sales to 47 million coins, nearly 7 percent higher than the 2014 previous record high of 44,006,000 coins.

If the Mint hadn't been forced to impose weekly allocations most of the year because of shortages of available planchets, the final 2015 sales totals for silver American Eagles likely would have been considerably higher.