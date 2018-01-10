Niue issues 1-ounce Roaring Lion silver bullion coin
- Published: Jan 10, 2018, 5 AM
A 2018 Roaring Lion 1-ounce silver $2 bullion coin issued in the name of Niue carries a design with a biblical connection.
The new $2 coin, an exclusive production being distributed through SD Bullion, features a lion roaring furiously as he announces his presence to the world on the reverse.
The Aleph Tav symbol underneath the beast’s feet reveals his identity as the Lion of Judah.
During the 19th century, Freedom and Liberty often took center stage on American money. Also inside this issue, we look at a long-running series of auction catalogs that set a high standard for competitors.
Microengraving, visible under magnification in the mane of the roaring lion, reads: “And the Truth Shall Set You Free.” That is half of the Bible verse at John 8:32.
The obverse carries the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, along with the year of mintage and the legal tender value assigned to this coin, $2.
The Roaring Lion coin weighs 1 ounce and measures 39 millimeters in diameter.
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It has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces and is available singly, in a tube of 20 pieces, or a box of 25 tubes (500 pieces).
As of Jan. 10, the firm’s offering price for the coins carried a premium ranging from $1.19 to $1.48 above the precious metal “spot” price, depending on quantity purchased and payment method.
For more information, or to order the coin, visit the SD Bullion website.
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