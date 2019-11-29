Niue celebrates Mickey, ‘Fantasia’ on new silver bullion coin

A new 2019 1-ounce silver bullion coin from Niue celebrates the genius of Walt Disney and the 1940 movie “Fantasia.”

Fantasia, a 1940 film from Walt Disney, has gained critical acclaim over the years, and has also won many awards.

The movie — and the caped critter central to the film, Mickey Mouse — is the subject of a new limited mintage 2019 1-ounce silver bullion coin from Niue.

The .999 fine silver coin was issued by the New Zealand Mint and is an “APMEXclusive” coin release available only from American Precious Metals Exchange,

The film includes eight parts that are each set to classic music, with one part being “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” a segment in the movie featuring the famous Mickey Mouse.

The storyline is similar to the 1797 German poem, and follows an old sorcerer, Yen Sid, and his apprentice (in this represented by Mickey Mouse).

In the scene, Mickey sees Yen working on his magic, and when he leaves, Mickey decides to put on the sorcerer’s hat and try magic on a broom to help complete his chores. He oversteps his limits and is unable to stop the magical broom. Yen Sid comes in just when Mickey is stuck in a whirlpool and is able to help him.

The mouse appears on the reverse, along with inscriptions and the Disney logo.

The obverse features the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the name of the issuing country and the face value.

The coin is backed by the Niue government and officially licensed by Disney.

The coin weighs 31.1 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 15,000 coins.

Coins come in protective packaging, with multiples of 25 available in plastic tubes. Each “monster box” contains 250 examples of the 1-ounce coin.

At press time Nov. 20, the coin was being offered at prices amounting to a $9.99 per coin premium above the “spot” or precious metal value of the coin, depending on quantity and payment method.

For full details, visit the distributor website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter