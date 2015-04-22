NGC certifies 2014 tenth-ounce gold Eagles with narrow reeds edges

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has verified the first two reported examples of 2014 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold $5 bullion coins with Narrow Reeds edges, an edge variant first identified in January on 2015-dated coins.

Both examples of the 2014-dated coins were graded and encapsulated Mint State 69 by NGC.

NGC reported in January that graders had identified two different edge variants of 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins — one a Narrow Reeds variant and the other a Wide Reeds variant.

Raleigh, N.C., collector Darrell Hicks was aware of the two edge variants on 2015 coins, but not on the 2014 production. The two 2014 gold bullion coins just verified by NGC were among coins Hicks had planned to sell. Hicks had taken the two 2014 coins to Golden Isles Coins & Bullion in Raleigh, which submitted the coins for certification on his behalf.

After NGC announced the identification in January of the existence of the two edge variants on the 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold coins, Coin World secured confirmation from the U.S. Mint that multiple edge collars were used as part of the standard tooling. Mint officials deemed the different edge collars as variants and not errors.

Numismatist Thomas K. DeLorey recognized that the Narrow Reeds variant matched the finer reeding last produced in 2008 at the West Point Mint with collars for the American Buffalo tenth-ounce gold $5 bullion coins.

NGC graders suggest that collectors and dealers examine American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins dated 2008 through 2015 looking for examples of Narrow Reeds coins.

