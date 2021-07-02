New American Eagle bullion coins entering market

The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers can obtain the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021, gold versions bearing the new reverse and enhanced obverse. They are available in 1-ounce (shown), half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce.

The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers have been able to place orders since June 28 for the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021, silver bullion coins (shown), as well as the gold versions bearing the new reverse and enhanced obverse. The new bullion coins should start entering the marketplace in early July.

The U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers were able to place orders beginning June 28 for the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 gold and silver bullion coins.

At least one authorized purchaser, APMEX, was accepting orders at the end of June for the new American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins with a delivery date to customers of July 7.

The coins have new reverse designs, anti-counterfeiting devices and obverse designs that are updated from their original 1986 versions.

Orders placed June 28 were priced June 29 based on the closing London P.M. spot price of gold and silver per troy ounce, plus established premiums.

Pickup from the West Point Mint where the bullion coins are being produced was available July 1 at the earliest.

For the American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins, the authorized purchasers buy price from the Mint is the closing spot price of silver plus a $2.25 per coin premium. Orders are placed in the thousands of ounces.

For the gold bullion coins, the purchase price is the closing spot price of gold on a specific date plus a 3% premium for the 1-ounce coins, spot plus 5% for the half-ounce, spot plus 7% for the quarter-ounce piece and spot plus 9% for the tenth-ounce coin.

The bullion coins may then be resold to secondary market dealers, collectors and investors at a markup.

Kyle Klosinski, senior product manager at APMEX, said that “most of these products are on allocation, and are available to APs in only very limited quantities at these prices, which is contributing to the high premiums seen on the wholesale/retail markets currently.”

According to the U.S. Mint’s website, bullion coin sales for calendar year 2021 have topped 13.1 million silver American Eagles, which comprises the Reverse of 1986 issues. As of July 1, sales figures did not include the posting of first sales of the Reverse of 2021 issues.

Gold American Eagle sales have reached 475,000 ounces, reflecting 430,500 1-ounce coins, 31,000 half-ounce coins, 56,000 quarter-ounce coins and 150,000 tenth-ounce coins.

Platinum American Eagle bullion coin sales total 75,000 1-ounce coins, reflecting 35,000 pieces in March and 40,000 additional ounces in May.

American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales totaled 193,500 1-ounce coins through June 30.

The 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site 5-ounce silver quarter dollar sales total 53,900 coins; the authorized purchasers’ acquisition price is spot per troy ounce plus a per coin premium of $11.50.

