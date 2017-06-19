New 1-ounce silver bullion Britannia coin from Pobjoy

The Pobjoy Mint has issued a Reverse Proof silver bullion coin for the Falkland Islands, honoring Britannia.

There is a new Britannia silver bullion coin, but it’s not from the Royal Mint.

The Pobjoy Mint has announced the first bullion coin ever issued for the Falkland Islands, and the Reverse Proof 2017 1-crown coin depicts a helmeted version of Britannia, the personification that has come to signify Great Britain.

A Reverse Proof finish offers mirrored devices (design areas) and frosted fields, the opposite of the traditional Proof coin displaying frosted devices and mirrored fields.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The coin is being launched to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the British defense of the Falklands during a war with Argentina, and to honor the soldiers that gave their lives for the sovereignty of their country, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

In the foreground holding a trident, Britannia graces the reverse of the coin, serving as a symbol of British unity, liberty and strength. The waves of the sea are shown in the background.

The obverse features the exclusive Pobjoy effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britannia is the modern name of, and subject of, the Royal Mint’s gold and silver bullion program, but the symbol has a long history with coinage, appearing on ancient British coins from Roman times.

Britannia’s history

The patriotic British song “Rule, Britannia!” originated from a poem written by James Thomson of the same name and was set to music in 1740 by Thomas Arne.

The song has always been strongly associated with the Royal Navy, hence the association with the Falklands Liberation due the important part naval forces played in the conflict, according to the Pobjoy Mint.

Britannia is a particularly strong British national emblem and the words from the song “Britannia Rules the Waves” are particularly resonating in relation to the Falklands Liberation.

The long-running dispute between Britain and Argentina over the ownership of the Falkland Islands erupted into military action on March 19, 1982, when 50 Argentines landed on South Georgia Island and hoisted their flag.

Under the order of Leopoldo Galtieri, president of Argentina, the invasion of the Falkland Islands was declared on April 2, which triggered the start of the war.

Britannia was actually the Latin name given to Great Britain in 43 A.D. when it was occupied by the Romans. She was then personified and turned into a goddess whose originally bare breasted, spear-wielding figure has appeared on coins from the second century until the modern day.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver 1-crown coin measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 50,000 pieces.

The price will fluctuate based on the precious metal price at the time of purchase.

The 2017 Falkland Islands Britannia bullion coins are available in individually heat-sealed packs, or in capsules.

Major bullion distributors are offering the coin, in addition to it being sold through the Pobjoy Mint’s website.